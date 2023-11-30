FinTech Alliance head: Azerbaijan has potential to become leader in innovation in region

30 November 2023 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Alastair Lukies, Chairman of the FinTech Alliance, told journalists on the sidelines of the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku that Azerbaijan has the potential to become a leader in innovation in the region, Azernews reports.

"It is absolutely clear to me that Azerbaijan has all the necessary conditions to create a successful innovation environment. We have heard from ministers, senior leaders, and innovators that everyone wants to work together to make this possible. Only when people work together do they have a chance of success," he emphasised.

According to Lukies, it is important that big banks, governments, and regulators realise that collaboration with fintech companies can be of great benefit to the entire society.

It should be noted that the Innovation Summit "InMerge" is held in Baku from 30 November - to 1 December.

"InMerge", considered the largest innovation summit in the region, is designed to bring together leading companies, startups, and investors to discuss the topic of innovation and possible collaborations.

"The FinTech Alliance looks forward to developing close cooperation between the UK and Azerbaijan in the fintech sector. "said Alastair Lukies

"I believe Azerbaijan has a unique opportunity to become a leader in the region. Fintech plays an important role in the development of every country, and if Azerbaijan continues on this path, other countries will see it as a role model," Lukies emphasized.

Lukies also added that FinTech has been involved in various initiatives, such as the Astana International Financial Centre in Kazakhstan, and has collaborated with many other countries in the field of fintech, including Australia, Canada, Singapore, and South Korea. The company is looking for opportunities to develop fintech, and it is clear that the potential for this in Azerbaijan is extremely promising.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz