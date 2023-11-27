Azernews.Az

Monday November 27 2023

Baku International Sea Trade Port unveils transported metal & metal products

27 November 2023 15:28 (UTC+04:00)
Baku International Sea Trade Port unveils transported metal & metal products

During January-October of this year, the volume of metal and metal products transported through Baku Port increased by 55 percent, Azernews reports.

