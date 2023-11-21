IMF delegation visits Shusha & Agdam [PHOTOS]

21 November 2023 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

To hold discussions within the framework of Article IV Consultations between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government of Azerbaijan, the mission of the Fund headed by Anna Bordovisited Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Finance Ministry said that during the visit, the IMF mission held meetings in the Ministries of Finance, Economy and other institutions included in the government's economic bloc, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, as well as in the private sector, and discussed the current state and development dynamics of Azerbaijan's economy, as well as climate change issues.

Economic growth and macroeconomic situation, financial banking, budget issues, implemented reforms, and economic expectations for the end of the year, the next year, and the next mid-term period were discussed in the meetings.

Zane Zidan, deputy director of the Strategy Department of the Fund, and Marcel Peter, the executive director representing Switzerland on the Voting Group, including Azerbaijan, participated in the last round of discussions within the framework of Article IV Consultations.

As part of the visit, on November 17, executive director M. Peter visited the cities of Shusha and Aghdam, which were completely destroyed during the invasion, and at the same time got acquainted with the reconstruction works and projects implemented under the Great Return program after the liberation from the occupation.

