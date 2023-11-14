Fish production and consumption in Azerbaijan sharply decrease
The supply of seafood does not meet the demand for seafood in the domestic market. Currently, the level of domestic production of seafood is low; it is not enough to fully satisfy the domestic demand. Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology Sadig Gurbanov stated this at today's session of Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament), Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%