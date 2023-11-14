Azernews.Az

Tuesday November 14 2023

Fish production and consumption in Azerbaijan sharply decrease

14 November 2023 15:05 (UTC+04:00)
Fish production and consumption in Azerbaijan sharply decrease
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
Read more

The supply of seafood does not meet the demand for seafood in the domestic market. Currently, the level of domestic production of seafood is low; it is not enough to fully satisfy the domestic demand. Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology Sadig Gurbanov stated this at today's session of Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament), Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more