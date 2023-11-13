Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss coop in field of digital government

13 November 2023 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport took part in the StrategEast State and IT Eurasian Forum held in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, the purpose of the event, held in Almaty on November 7-8, was to organize a productive dialogue with the participation of IT industry leaders and government representatives of Eurasian countries.

Within the framework of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation held negotiations with Kazakh colleagues headed by First Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Kanysh Tuleushin and Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection Yerbol Ospanov.

The Almaty Forum was attended by more than 70 speakers and a total of more than 200 people. US representatives present as guests also shared their experiences. During the forum, participants exchanged information on IT sector opportunities in Eurasian countries, each country's experience in this area, and the relationship between governments and the IT sector.

