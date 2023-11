4 November 2023 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Since the beginning of the process of returning citizens to the territories liberated from occupation, 755 people have been employed, Azernews reports.

According to local media outlets, this was stated at the round table: "The Role of Employment in Sustainable Settlement of Population: Achievements and Challenges.".

It was stated that providing employment in these areas is one of the priority issues.

