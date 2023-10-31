Azerbaijan, UAE mull multilateral coop in various fields [PHOTOS]

31 October 2023 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov has met with UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan As part of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the UAE, as well as the current situation in the region.

The two hailed the development of an agenda of cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, trade, energy security, investments, humanitarian, education, culture, and other fields. They stressed the importance of using the mechanism of political consultations in terms of discussing the prospects for the development of relations as well as expanding the existing legal framework.

The parties emphasized the existence of a partnership based on mutual support and solidarity between Azerbaijan and the UAE within the multilateral platforms, especially the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). FM Bayramov expressed gratitude to the UAE for its constant support for Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The two expressed their confidence that the two countries` beneficial joint activities in the field of energy security, especially renewable energy production, including the official inauguration of the Garadagh Solar PV Plant on October 26 of this year, will be a successful start for the projects planned to be implemented with the UAE “Masdar” company in this direction.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the ongoing restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated territories, as well as the activities towards the normalization and advancement of the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Bayramov invited the UAE to take advantage of possible investment opportunities in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions within the reconstruction works in the liberated territories.

Highlighting the peace and reintegration processes in the region, Minister Bayramov underlined that as a result of the anti-terror measures implemented by Azerbaijan, the obstacles to the peace negotiations and the reintegration of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region have been removed, and new opportunities have been created for the peace-building process.

Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that reciprocal visits between the two countries play an exceptional role in developing cooperation, adding that such contacts contribute to the discussions of prospects for the development of relations. The minister noted that the UAE is interested in further expanding the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

