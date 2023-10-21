Rules for use of toll roads announced [PHOTOS]

21 October 2023 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

The new toll road between Baku-Guba-Russian Federation and the state border, which is part of the international transport corridor "North-South" - a 150 km section starting from Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev's settlement and reaching the border with Russia, is built according to the first technical class and has 4 lanes. The 129 km section of this road is planned to be tolled. Anar Najafli, head of the press service of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan, said this in his address to journalists, Azernews reports.

According to Head of press, since the toll rates are defined anew, they are now being integrated into the system. The software will be tested after complete finalization. After that, the road will be opened.

"Drivers will be able to pay with special chip cards by approaching the toll booth. These cards will be available at the entrance and exit of the toll booths, and soon at points of sale at various locations in our cities and regions. There are two types of lanes on the road. One is fast lane and the other is normal lane. That is, the driver can get the card by approaching the payment point in the normal lane. A balance is added to the card and the toll is deducted based on the distance travelled. For fast transport, the pre-purchased and loaded cards are attached to the windscreen of the car. When it approaches the station, the system will recognize it at special crossings here and the driver will be able to continue driving at the same speed without any obstacles," Anar Najafli adds.

The head of the press service noted that there are 4 stations on the road - Gilazi, Siyazan, Gandob and Khachmaz. Entry and exit points are fast and traditional, while other secondary points are hybrid lanes. It is possible to use both.

Najafli also stressed that the new road is 13 km shorter than the existing road. Thus, there will be faster and more convenient transport of transit and domestic goods.

"As for the speed limit, the rules for using the toll road are being determined now, and it will be reflected in these rules. Of course, the speed on this road will be higher than on other roads," Najafli said.

It should be noted that yesterday President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated a new toll road between the state border with Baku-Guba-Russian Federation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz