Road reconstruction is completed in territories of Garabagh, East Zangazur [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

13 October 2023 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The construction of the Shukurbayli-Jabrail-Hadrut motorway, which is one of the road infrastructure projects implemented by the head of state in the territory of Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions, is rapidly being completed, Azernwes reports.

The State Road Agency of Azerbaijan informs that the length of the road, starting from the road section of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur corridor passing through Shukurbayli village of Jabrail district to Hadrut settlement of Khojavand district, is 39.7 kilometers.

The road is constructed on the first technical class with 4 lanes. The road section is 14 metres and the width of the earth bed is 21.5 metres.

Construction of 6 road bridges on the 2nd, 19th, 20th, 27th, 31st, and 39th kilometers of the Shukurbeyli-Jebrail-Hadrut road sections, 39 ring pipes, 9 rectangular water crossings, 49 reserve pipes, as well as environmental protection of the road including the construction of 7 subways, as well as concrete and stone retaining walls, where necessary, and bus stops are being completed at the final stage of the project to reduce the negative impact on wildlife.

Earthwork along the road is already 100 percent complete. The road base and shoulders are currently under construction, and a new asphalt concrete pavement consisting of 3 layers is being laid. These works are also in the final stage of completion.

According to the requirements of "Construction norms and rules", the construction works are carried out under the direct control of the management of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan. Construction of the road is planned to be completed by the end of this year.

Shukurbayli-Jabrail-Hadrut motorway passes through Khojavand, Fuzuli, and Jabrayil districts liberated from occupation. The road covers about 20 settlements in these districts, including the settlement of Hadrut and the town of Jabrail.

It should be noted that with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, a 14.2 km section of the Shukurbayli-Jabrail road was put into operation on 19 October 2022, and an 8.2 km section was put into operation on 5 May 2023.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz