Azerbaijan's support for global energy security quite evident

11 October 2023 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

"The extent to which Azerbaijan supports the global community in energy security issues is obvious," Chairman of the Senate of the Romanian Parliament Nicolae Ciuca said during a meeting with Chairman of the Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova, Azernews reports.

The issues of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries were discussed at the meeting. Nicolae Ciucă noted that there is great potential for further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania in many fields, including energy, transport, healthcare, and education.

Nicolae Ciucă expressed the opinion that the trip would contribute to the development of parliamentary and other ties between the two countries. Noting the strong friendship existing between Romania and Azerbaijan, the Chairman also emphasized the numerous fields in which the two states cooperate.

Nicolae Ciucă said the high-level relations between the two states create good opportunities for the further development of cooperation between the legislative bodies and stressed the importance of contacts between the parliamentarians and friendship groups. The Senate President noted the importance of the visit for discussions aimed at further development of relations.

Chairman said that visited Azerbaijan in different capacities and shared his positive impressions of the country.

Sahiba Gafarova expressed confidence that the visit would contribute to further strengthening and expansion of relations between the friendly countries.

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova talked of political and military provocations by Armenia laying mines in Azerbaijani territories. According to her, 8 villages of Azerbaijan remain under occupation of Armenia.

They also discussed steps being taken for the reintegration of Garabagh's Armenian residents.

Ciucă reiterated that Romania always adheres to the peace plan and recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

