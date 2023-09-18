Demolition of collapsed bridge in Khachmaz and clean-up of area continues [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

18 September 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Demolition of the road bridge built in 1974 and constructed on the 27th km of the state border of the Republic of Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama-Russian Federation and State Border road, which was washed away by a strong flood caused by intense rains, is continuing the cleaning of the territory for the construction of a new bridge, Azernews reports, citing AAYDA.

It should be noted that immediately after the incident, employees of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan were involved in the territory and additional security measures were taken.

The leadership of the agency and employees of relevant institutions inspected the bridge collapsed as a result of the disaster and decided to build a new road bridge in its place. In this regard, special equipment was brought to the site and work began.

The construction of the new bridge is planned to be carried out in a short period of time.

In order to ensure unimpeded movement of citizens, works are being carried out in the direction of construction of a temporary pedestrian walkway on the territory. It is planned to complete these works and put the footpath into operation during the day.

As an alternative road, drivers can temporarily use the road passing through Kimilgishlag village, Khachmaz district. Additional security measures have been taken in connection with the traffic on the mentioned road. Information signs have been installed at the entrance to the alternative road from the side of Khachmaz and Khudat.

---

