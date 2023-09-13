Azerbaijan and Bulgaria not only strategic partners but also friendly countries

13 September 2023 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

"Bulgaria supports peace negotiations for the sake of peace and security in the region. Azerbaijan and Bulgaria are not only strategic partners but also friendly countries." This was stated by President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev at a meeting with Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova, Azernews reports.

Rumen Radev noted that high-level political dialogue between the countries is regular.

According to him, Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have the same views on many processes taking place in the international sphere, and the countries' positions on the stability and security of the regions are the same.

Noting the importance of high-level bilateral meetings for the development of relations, the Bulgarian President shared positive impressions of the visits of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Bulgaria in 2022 and this year, as well as his own visit to Azerbaijan in March 2023.

Rumen Radev emphasized the importance of cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries, as well as in other spheres, noting that the close establishment of contacts in this direction will contribute to the further development of bilateral relations.

Further, the President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev at a meeting with Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova talked about the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in energy sector.

"Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have an excellent opportunity for co-operation in the field of green energy," President Radev said.

He also added that the strategic partnership of the countries covers not only the energy sector.

"There are successful ties between our countries in other spheres as well. Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have fulfilled the strategic vision of energy security of the European Union," he said.

The Bulgarian President noted that the project "Ring of Solidarity - STRING" is a joint initiative of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria and that the opening of the SOCAR office in Bulgaria also testifies to the successful cooperation in this sphere.

We would like to remind you that the Milli Majlis delegation is currently on a visit to Bulgaria.

---

