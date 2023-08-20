Azernews.Az

20 August 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani non-oil-and-gas export increase

January-July 2023, Azerbaijan’s non-oil-and-gas export increased by 16 percent or $324.9m, amounting to $2bn, Azernews reports, citing the report of the State Customs Committee.

