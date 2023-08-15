Azernews.Az

Tuesday August 15 2023

SCC reveals figures of Azerbaijan's trade turnover

15 August 2023 18:16 (UTC+04:00)
SCC reveals figures of Azerbaijan's trade turnover
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
Read more

Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover increased by $275m or 1 percent, amounting to $30bn in January-July 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more