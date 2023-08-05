Further 2,581 people start small businesses under self-employment program

5 August 2023 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population continues to provide assets in the form of TICs in accordance with its business plans to persons participating in the self-employment programme, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Labour.

During the last month, assets were provided to another 2,581 participants of the self-employment programme.

The programme participants created their own small businesses on the basis of the transferred assets.

First, training sessions are organised for the participants of the programme in order to acquire knowledge and skills on how to set up a small business, and then they are provided with assets.

---

