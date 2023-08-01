Three former vice presidents of SOCAR receive positions in company

1 August 2023 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

Three more former vice presidents of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) - Khalik Mammadov, Yashar Latifov, and Dashgyn Iskenderov received new positions in the company.

Azernews reports that they were appointed advisers to SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf.

It should be noted that Suleiman Gasimov, who previously held the post of SOCAR vice-president, was appointed R. Najaf's adviser on economic issues. He will also continue his activities as chairman of the board of directors of Petkim and a member of the board of directors of SOCAR Turkey and SOCAR Ukraine.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz