Ministry has discussion in field of labor and social protection

29 July 2023 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Continuation of social reforms and preparation of a new social package has been defined as one of the priority tasks in accordance with the tasks set at the meeting on socio-economic results of the half-year of 2023 chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Labour and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev said this at the collegium held at the Ministry.

According to information by the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population, it was stressed at the meeting that one of the priority directions is the attraction of citizens resettled to the territories liberated from occupation within the framework of the State Programme "Great Return". In order to ensure the permanent employment of these persons, it was highlighted the importance of their involvement in vocational training courses.

Another priority is the implementation of social infrastructure projects in these areas. In this direction, DOST and Vocational Training Centre, a rehabilitation centre in Kelbajar and DOST branches in other liberated districts will be established.

The Minister noted the goals of introducing innovations in the system of management and services in the social sphere in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, construction of social infrastructure in accordance with modern requirements and increasing accessibility of social services.

In accordance with the order of President Ilham Aliyev, important steps were taken towards strengthening of social security system, an increase in social payments, and an expansion of active employment programmes were reported at the meeting.

It was reported that the number of labour contracts increased by 1 per cent or 18.5 thousand contracts compared to the beginning of the year and reached 1 million 765 thousand, and a 10 per cent increase was registered in the wage fund.

Active employment measures covered 171.6 thousand people, including 6.8 thousand people under the self-employment programme and 2.8 thousand people under the programme of paid public works.

Revenues of the State Fund for Social Protection of Population made AZN 3 billion 271 million, which is AZN 197 million more than forecast, and expenditures - AZN 418 million more.

695 million manats compared to the corresponding period of last year for the population for pensions, allowances, scholarships and targeted state social assistance. AZN 3.9 billion or 21.4 per cent more was paid out.

It was reported that the average monthly size of pensions increased by 18 per cent to AZN 433, including the average monthly size of retirement pensions increased by 17 per cent to AZN 466.

The meeting discussed social protection and active employment, implementation of paid public works programmes, work done in the field of labour legislation and other directions, as well as upcoming tasks.

