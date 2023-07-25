Supported by PASHA Holding, Gender Hub Azerbaijan restarts Woman Bazaar Sustainable Development Festival
With the support of PASHA Holding, the main goal of the
three-month multidisciplinary festival is to support sustainable
initiatives and entrepreneurial activities of women, representing
vulnerable groups such as bereaved, disabled, internally displaced,
victims of domestic violence, etc., accelerate their reintegration
into society, and promote the expansion of support mechanisms by
increasing knowledge and skills to ensure the sustainability of
current activities.
Based on the positive feedback, Woman Bazaar Sustainable Development Festival, which will be held for the third time, aims to support the activities of 80 women entrepreneurs aged 14-40 from any region of Azerbaijan.
Please note that you can view the Woman Bazaar review that took place in December 2022 by clicking here.
Unlike previous festivals, Woman Bazaar Sustainable Development
Festival will cover three months - August, September, October and
selected women entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to
sequentially participate in the "Training", "Festival Days" and
"Mentoring" stages.
For registration, please visit the following link.
Deadline: July 28, 2023, 23:59
Everyone who wants to support the development of women's entrepreneurship as a buyer (ordinary citizens, representatives of the community, social platforms and organizations focused on the Sustainable Development Goals, etc.) is invited to participate in the festival. Participation in the festival is free.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz