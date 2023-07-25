Supported by PASHA Holding, Gender Hub Azerbaijan restarts Woman Bazaar Sustainable Development Festival

25 July 2023 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

With the support of PASHA Holding, the main goal of the three-month multidisciplinary festival is to support sustainable initiatives and entrepreneurial activities of women, representing vulnerable groups such as bereaved, disabled, internally displaced, victims of domestic violence, etc., accelerate their reintegration into society, and promote the expansion of support mechanisms by increasing knowledge and skills to ensure the sustainability of current activities.



Based on the positive feedback, Woman Bazaar Sustainable Development Festival, which will be held for the third time, aims to support the activities of 80 women entrepreneurs aged 14-40 from any region of Azerbaijan.

Please note that you can view the Woman Bazaar review that took place in December 2022 by clicking here.

Unlike previous festivals, Woman Bazaar Sustainable Development Festival will cover three months - August, September, October and selected women entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to sequentially participate in the "Training", "Festival Days" and "Mentoring" stages.



For registration, please visit the following link.

Deadline: July 28, 2023, 23:59

Everyone who wants to support the development of women's entrepreneurship as a buyer (ordinary citizens, representatives of the community, social platforms and organizations focused on the Sustainable Development Goals, etc.) is invited to participate in the festival. Participation in the festival is free.



