Azerbaijan's State Tax Service holds discussion of topical issues in field of taxation

24 July 2023 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

A regular meeting of the working group "Taxes and Reporting" under the leadership of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings was held, Azernews reports, with reference to the State Tax Service.

The meeting discussed answers to the questionnaire on the relevant indicator ("Taxation") of the new report "Business Ready", presented by the World Bank, and a note on the results of the assessment discussed issues related to the quarterly status of implementation of the "Roadmap" for 2022-2023 on the indicator "Taxation" of the World Bank Group's project "Convenient Business Environment".

Deputy Head of the State Tax Service, Head of the Working Group Ilkin Veliyev informed the participants of the event about the work done in Q2 2023, the quality of taxation rules, services provided by the tax administration, tax burden, and efficiency of tax systems.

Vusal Shikhaliyev, Head of the Secretariat of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings, Head of Sector of the Department of Economic Policy and Industry of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vusal Shikhaliyev presented information about the new report "Business Ready" presented by the World Bank, methods to be applied in the assessment, as well as the questionnaire on the indicator "Taxation" of the report.

The participants of the event discussed the issues arising from the questionnaire, the possibilities of objective assessment of the experience applied in the field of taxation in our country, and the implemented reforms in the process of assessment. The members of the working group exchanged views on the impact of the work carried out within the framework of the implementation of the "Road Map" in the field of taxation in the past period and until the end of 2023 on this evaluation process, ensuring clarity of tax legislation provisions, stability and transparency of tax rules, new tax services and transparency of tax administration. In this process, the need to take into account the proposals of the business sector and to intensify meetings with business associations was emphasized.

It was stated that close cooperation with the private sector and consulting companies will be continued, and the relevant DVX structures were given tasks to accelerate the work toward the implementation of the measures.

The event was attended by the Ministry of Justice and Finance, Central Bank, Small and Medium Business Development Agency, State Agency for Citizens' Service and Social Innovation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Centre for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms, as well as representatives of consulting companies that are members of the working group.

