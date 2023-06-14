Azernews.Az

Wednesday June 14 2023

Variety of exported non-oil-gas products has increased

14 June 2023 12:47 (UTC+04:00)
Variety of exported non-oil-gas products has increased

From 2018 to 2022, the number of items in the commodity nomenclature for industrial goods exports increased from 884 to 1,204, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

The tweet reads that the commodity nomenclature for agricultural production and processed goods grew from 307 to 332. This indicator demonstrates the growth in the variety of exported goods in the non-oil-and-gas sector, as well as the expansion of export potential.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more