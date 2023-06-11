Tax revenues increases by 45 percent

11 June 2023 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

During the months of January-May 2023, the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy allocated AZN8.4bn ($4.9bn) of taxes to the state budget, Azernews reports.

The State Tax Service said that tax revenues increased by 45 percent or more than AZN2.6bn ($1.5bn) compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Revenues in the non-oil and gas sector amounted to AZN4.6bn ($2.7bn), compared to the corresponding period of last year, tax revenues from this sector increased by 17.8 percent or AZN697 m ($410m).

