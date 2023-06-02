Azerbaijan, Netherlands sign memorandum on the construction of ships [PHOTOS]

2 June 2023 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

An agreement was signed with a Dutch company in the field of expanding ship production in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry.

An agreement on tripartite cooperation was signed among Baku Shipyard LLC, Resident of Garadagh Industrial Park, Baku International Sea Trade Port JSC and Damen Shipyards Gorinchem B.V. of the Netherlands.

With the execution of the document, a dredging vessel will be produced jointly with the Damen company at the Baku Shipyard, and this device will be important for the removal of obstacles in the ports due to the lowering of the level of the Caspian Sea.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz