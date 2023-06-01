EU thanks Azerbaijan for increasing gas exports to Europe

1 June 2023 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

"Azerbaijan has increased gas exports to the European energy market up to 40%. Therefore, we express our gratitude to the Azerbaijani side."

According to Azernews,this word said by Cristina Lobillo Brerro, Director of the European Commission Energy Platform Working Group, during her speech at the 28th Baku Energy Forum, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan is one of the main partners for the EU. This figure is very important to us. This is also important in the context of prices. We are participating in the transition to green energy. In this regard, we all assumed obligations. There is a great partnership between us in connection with the transition to green energy. We highly appreciate all projects. We believe that energy security for the EU consists of two stages. First of all, the diversification of gas, as well as the acceleration of the energy transition process. We cannot do all this in free form. Therefore, we need strong cooperation with our international partners,” the director said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz