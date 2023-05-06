Ambassodr stressed opportunities for attracting investors from Egypt to Azerbaijan

6 May 2023 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

There are great opportunities for attracting investors from Egypt to Azerbaijan, Egyptian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Hisham Mohamed Nagy Abdel Hamid said at a meeting with representatives of the Azerbaijan Construction Manufacturers Association (ATIA) Public Union.

The executive director of ATIA, Shahana Sarı, said that the main goal of the institution is to support the production of construction materials and to promote the measures implemented by the state in the direction of the development of this sector. It was brought to the ambassador’s attention that ATIA has the potential to introduce innovations in this field to the world by bringing local and foreign manufacturers together, Azernews reports.

