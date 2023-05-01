Azerbaijan & Uzbekistan discuss coop in economic development

1 May 2023 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the head of Uzavtosanoat JSC Ulugbek Rozukulov, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Economy Minister.

The Minister noted that the meeting discussed the opportunities created by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, economic partnership for strengthening the relations between the business communities of the two countries, and perspective projects. Jeyhun Bayramov also noted that the meeting heard about the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the automobile industry.

