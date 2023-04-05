Azerbaijan, Tajikistan ink MoU on multifaceted coop as attended investment forum [PHOTOS]

5 April 2023 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

The Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan - AZPROMO and the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management of Tajikistan jointly organized the Investment Forum in Dushanbe, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry.

The Economy Ministry said that over 170 companies in the fields of energy, agriculture, food industry, information, finance, tourism, and pharmaceuticals from both countries participated in the Investment Forum.

The Chairman of the State Committee Sadi Qodirzoda delivered a speech in the Forum and gave detailed information on the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. He emphasized the importance of the business events held with the participation of business structures for establishing closer relations between Azerbaijani and Tajik entrepreneurs.

In his speech, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov touched on the historic and cultural roots of the relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan. He noted that Azerbaijan attaches importance to the development of bilateral economic relations with Tajikistan.

"Expansion of cooperation between the two countries in industry, trade, agriculture and other sectors is one of the main directions. Azerbaijan's favorable business and investment environment opens up new opportunities and broad horizons for the realization of this potential. The activity of the private sector and the expansion of business dialogue are particularly important in the implementation of joint initiatives,” the Deputy Minister said.

Besides that, the officials and representatives of different state and private organizations gave information about the expansion of relations in the relevant areas of the economy, the investment potential of both countries and the business and investment environment. The forum also featured presentations on the investment potential of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan and the projects being implemented.

As a part of the forum, memorandums of understanding were signed between the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation and the Tajik Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as the Association of Women Entrepreneurship Development in Azerbaijan and National Association of Business Women of Tajikistan, Azerbaijan International Mining Company and Tajik Talco Management Limited, as well as AzerTurk Bank and Amonatbonk.

On the sideline of the Forum, the Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov met with Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Ahliddin Nuriddinzoda.

The meeting discussed the trends that directly affect the bilateral economic relations of the two countries and the importance of effective use of available resources and opportunities at this level.

The parties exchanged views on defining the main directions of economic and trade relations.

