AZAL soon to operate flights to new destination

18 March 2023 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

As of June 2023 Azerbaijan's national airline company (AZAL) will kick of flight operations from Baku to Bahrain.

Initially, the flights are expected to to be carried out once a week on every Thursday starting from June 1, Azernews reports. However, according to the information from the company, the flights will be operational as of July on Sundays.

Bahrain is a country located in an island close to a bay on the southwestern coast of the Persian Gulf famous for its white beaches, many historic and tourist attractions.

For further information about the flight schedule please visit the official website of the airline - www.azal.az .

Tickets for the flights will be available through AZAL mobile application.

