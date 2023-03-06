Azerbaijani economic reforms center, Japan's ROTOBO discuss Middle Corridor [PHOTO]

6 March 2023 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting was held between representatives of the Japanese Association for Trade with Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (ROTOBO) and the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan (CAERC), Azernews reports.

The heads of the CAERC departments, Agil Asadov, Ayxan Gadashov, and Ayhan Satici, participated in the meeting, where Azerbaijan's important role in international cargo transportation and transport logistics opportunities was discussed.

The guests were informed about the projects being implemented in Azerbaijan's transport and logistics sector over recent years. The meeting heard that owing to the infrastructure available, positive results were achieved in the direction of reducing operational costs and duration of cargo transportation between the East Asian and European countries.

At the meeting, Daisuke Saito, director of the ROTOBO, Sayumi Mori, a researcher at the Institute, and Ippei Machida, Professor at Meiji University, expressed their interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan and research in this field.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on the possibilities of the Middle Corridor in the import and export of the main export goods from East Asian countries, including natural resources and agricultural products.

ROTOBO was established in 1967 and currently, the organization has about 200 members from the financial, logistics, manufacturing, and service sectors of different countries.

