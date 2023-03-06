Dagestan keen to coop with Azerbaijan

6 March 2023 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan and the Republic of Dagestan have signed an action plan to develop cooperation for 2023-2025, in particular, in the agro-industrial complex, including by taking advantage of the North-South transport corridor, Azernews reports, citing Dagestan’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Mukhtarbiy Adzhekov telling at a press conference.

The minister said, Azerbaijan has huge experience in the fields of vegetable growing and horticulture, construction of logistics complexes and processing facilities, and Dagestan intends to study this experience.

He also noted that Dagestan has good positions in animal husbandry, production of dairy products, and rice, and the republic is ready to support Azerbaijan in this area.

According to the minister, the trade turnover between Dagestan and Azerbaijan amounted to about $13m in 2022.

As of January 1, 2023, Dagestan enterprises exported to Azerbaijan 140 tons of rice, 17,013 small-horned animals and 2,188 cattle, 534 tons of intestinal raw materials, 1,970 tons of fish, 19 tons of by-products, and soft drinks.

The minister noted that the export of dairy products and confectionery and in return the import of agricultural products, mainly fruit, and vegetables are being considered.

Besides, he added that Azerbaijan is also interested in building logistics complexes and processing enterprises in Dagestan.

