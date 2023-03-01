Chinese business delegation in Baku to encourage co-op, invite partners to trade & economic fairs

1 March 2023 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

The Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) hosted a meeting with a delegation of Chinese companies, headed by Tan Baicheng, Deputy Chairman of the Committee of the Chinese Council for the Promotion of International Trade in Heilongjiang Province (CCPIT), Azernews reports per AZPROMO.

Tural Hajili, advisor to AZPROMO's Executive Director, gave detailed information about the agency's activity and emphasized Azerbaijani companies' interest in cooperation with Chinese partners, the agency reports.

CCPIT Vice-Chairman in Heilongjiang Province Tang Baicheng spoke about the purpose of his visit to Azerbaijan and noted that they are interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan and finding potential partners for Chinese companies as well as supporting the participation of Azerbaijani companies in international exhibitions held in China.

During the meeting, Azerbaijani companies received an invitation to participate in the 32nd Harbin international trade and economic fair, to be held in China in June 2023, and in the 2nd China (Heilongjiang) International Green Food Industry Fair, scheduled for October 2023.

The event continued with B2B meetings between Azerbaijani and Chinese entrepreneurs.

