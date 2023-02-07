Azerbaijani economy minister visiting Nakhchivan exclave [PHOTO]

7 February 2023 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov is visiting the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan, Azernews reports, citing official sources.

The minister will hold a meeting with entrepreneurs at the Business Center in Nakhchivan.

New proposals from entrepreneurs will be heard at the meeting, and activities for the development of this sector will be discussed.

In a tweet, the minister said that he met with Fuad Najafli, the special representative of Azerbaijan's president in Nakhchivan. At the meeting, the economic potential of the region, the improvement of the business environment, and the support for entrepreneurs were discussed.

"Together with our colleagues, we are visiting the historical region of Nakhchivan. During the meeting with Fuad Najafli, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan Republic in #Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, we have discussed the economic potential of the region, the improvement of #businessenvironment and support for entrepreneurs," the minister tweeted.

