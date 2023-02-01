Azerbaijani industrial zones create over 2,400 new jobs

1 February 2023 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A total of 28 business entities obtained resident status in industrial zones and more than 2,400 jobs have been created, Azernews reports, citing Economic Zone Development Agency Chairman Elshad Nuriyev as telling a press conference on the results of 2022.

