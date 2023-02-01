Azernews.Az

Wednesday February 1 2023

Azerbaijani industrial zones create over 2,400 new jobs

1 February 2023 17:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani industrial zones create over 2,400 new jobs
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

A total of 28 business entities obtained resident status in industrial zones and more than 2,400 jobs have been created, Azernews reports, citing Economic Zone Development Agency Chairman Elshad Nuriyev as telling a press conference on the results of 2022.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more