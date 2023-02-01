Azernews.Az

Wednesday February 1 2023

Azerbaijani Central Bank kicks off new platform to regulate inter-bank currency shortage & surplus

1 February 2023 15:32 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has launched a new platform to regulate currency deficits and surpluses of the banks, Azernews reports, citing the chief banker, Taleh Kazimov, as telling a press conference.

