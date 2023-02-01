Azernews.Az

Wednesday February 1 2023

Azerbaijan reveals December 2022 inflation rate

1 February 2023 16:13 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The annual inflation in December 2022 totaled 14.4 percent, Azernews reports, referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

