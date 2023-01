Weekly analysis of foreign exchange market in Azerbaijan

21 January 2023 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic's official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar has remained unchanged this week, Azernews reports.

Based on the week's results, the average weighted rate was AZN1.7/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate January 9 1.7 January 16 1.7 January 10 1.7 January 17 1.7 January 11 1.7 January 18 1.7 January 12 1.7 January 19 1.7 January 13 1.7 January 20 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The manat's official exchange rate against the euro has risen by AZN0.0097. The average AZN/EUR exchange rate is AZN1.8375.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate January 9 1.8150 January 20 1.8449 January 10 1.8242 January 21 1.8403 January 11 1.8257 January 22 1.8317 January 12 1.8312 January 23 1.8352 January 13 1.8427 January 24 1.8352 Average weekly 1.8278 Average weekly 1.8375

The manat's official exchange rate against the ruble has risen by AZN0.0001. The average AZN/RUB rate has increased by AZN0.0004 to AZN0.0247.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate January 9 0.0235 January 16 0.0246 January 10 0.0244 January 17 0.0247 January 11 0.0244 January 18 0.0247 January 12 0.0242 January 19 0.0247 January 13 0.0250 January 20 0.0247 Average weekly 0.0243 Average weekly 0.0247

The manat's official exchange rate against the Turkish lira has increased by AZN0.0001. The average AZN/RUB rate has risen by AZN0.0001, reaching AZN0.0905.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate January 9 0.0908 January 16 0.0905 January 10 0.0905 January 17 0.0905 January 11 0.0905 January 18 0.0905 January 12 0.0905 January 19 0.0904 January 13 0.0905 January 20 0.0904 Average weekly 0.0906 Average weekly 0.0905

---

