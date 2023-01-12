Pakistan keen on investing in Azerbaijan's pharmaceutics sector

12 January 2023 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani and Pakistani officials discussed cooperation in the pharmaceutics sector.

The discussions took place between Chairman of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) Elshad Nuriyev and Pakistani Ambassador in Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee and CEO of IBL Group Seyid Nadim Ahmed.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibility of implementing joint investment projects with the residents of Pirallahi Industrial Park. Moreover, IBL Company expressed its interest in investing in the pharmaceutical industry in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan cooperate in various sectors of the economy. The relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $20 million in January-November 2022.

