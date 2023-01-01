Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports by 14pct

1 January 2023 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

In January-November 2022, Azerbaijan increased its non-oil exports by 14 percent, Azernews reports per the November export review of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan.

In the first eleven months of the year, Azerbaijan's exports totaled $36.3 billion, including $2.7 billion in the non-oil sector.

Exports of chemical products increased by 77.4 percent, exports of aluminum and aluminum products by 23 percent, exports of ferrous metals and ferrous products increased by 22.3 percent, and exports of tea increased by 43 percent. The statistical value of joint exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products amounted to $802.4 million. The export of fruit and vegetable products accounted for 93.2 percent of the group of agricultural products.

Carbamide topped with $198.6 million in non-oil exports, followed by cotton yarn with $161.1 million and gold with $156.1 million.

Russia ranked first with $820 million in non-oil product exports in January-November, followed by Turkiye with $630.5 million and Georgia with $183 million.

Moreover, non-oil exports amounted to $302.1 million in November 2022. In addition, food exports amounted to $126.4 million, while non-food exports amounted to $175.7 million.

Russia ranked first with $132.9 million in non-oil product exports in November, followed by Turkiye with $48 million and Georgia with $18.5 million. Raw unalloyed aluminum ($19.8 million) tops the list of non-oil exports, followed by carbamide ($16.9 million) and tomatoes ($13.7 million).

The export review also included data on export orders received by the azexport.az portal. As a result, the portal received orders totaling $424.5 million from January to November 2022. In November 2022, the value of export orders received by azexport.az was $30.9 million. It should be noted that the portal received $3.1 billion in export orders from 145 countries between January 2017 and November 30, 2021.

Furthermore, the value of non-oil exports through the Single Window Export Support Centre in December 2022 was $40 million.

The purpose of the export review is to familiarize entrepreneurs with export issues, expand opportunities for exporting local goods to traditional and new markets, and accelerate the process of integration into international markets.

