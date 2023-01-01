Azercosmos exports services worth $24m in 11M2022

1 January 2023 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ayya Lmahamad Read more

The Azerbaijani satellite operator Azercosmos exported services worth around $24 million to 41 countries in January-November 2022, Azernews reports per the December export review of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan.

The company's revenues from the export of services accounted for 82 percent of its total revenues.

The five main countries to which Azercosmos exported services were the UK for $6 million, France for $5.3 million, Luxembourg for $4 million, the United Arab Emirates for $2.1 million, and Pakistan for $1.3 billion.

Particularly, in November, the company exported services worth $2.3 million to 34 countries.

In 2021, Azercosmos exported services worth around $45.3 million to 41 countries. The company's revenue from the export of services accounted for 89 percent of its total revenues. The top five countries, to which Azercosmos exported services last year, were France, the USA, the UK, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos is the only satellite operator in the South Caucasus region that provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2, and Azersky satellites, facilitates the reception of signals from satellites of other satellite operators via a fiber-optic network.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz