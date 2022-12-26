Residents of Turkiye's Ulutek Technopark visit AZPROMO [PHOTO]

26 December 2022 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ayya Lmahamad Read more

A delegation headed by Turkiye's Ulutek Technopark Director General Irfan Karagoz has visited Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Azernews reports.

The meeting was attended by representatives of 19 resident companies of Ulutek Technopark.

During the meeting, the participants discussed cooperation opportunities between AZPROMO and Ulutek Technopark. In addition, officials provided answers to participants' questions.

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) was established in 2003 by the Ministry of Economy to attract foreign investment in the non-oil sector and encourage exports of non-oil products.

AZPROMO organizes various international events to achieve numerous goals set by the head of the state to develop the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan, promote products in foreign markets, raise awareness of Azerbaijani products among foreign consumers, facilitate networking with local companies, support foreign companies that are keen to gather comprehensive information about the investment climate in Azerbaijan, and provide services to interested investors based on a 'single window' approach.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz