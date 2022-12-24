Azerbaijan completing preparation of pilot project of road-street network of Aghdam

24 December 2022 23:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The preparation of the pilot project of the road-street network of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam is being finalized, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said, Trend reports.

Guliyev made the remark at the conference "Great Return: Triumph of Ilham Aliyev's Policy" dedicated to the "1st State Program of the Great Return" to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, held today in Baku.

