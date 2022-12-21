Azernews.Az

Wednesday December 21 2022

Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park residents invest $3.1bn in production dev't [PHOTO]

21 December 2022 16:08 (UTC+04:00)
Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park residents invest $3.1bn in production dev't [PHOTO]
Ayya Lmahamad
Ayya Lmahamad
Read more

The residents of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park have invested AZN5.3 billion ($3.1bn) in product development so far, Azernews reports, referring to Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more