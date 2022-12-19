Azerbaijan boosts electricity output by 3.9 pct

19 December 2022 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Ayya Lmahamad Read more

Azerbaijan has increased electricity output by 3.9 percent or 978.2 million kWh, bringing the volume to 26.2 billion kWh in January-November 2022, Azernews reports per the Energy Ministry.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.