Azernews.Az

Monday December 19 2022

Azerbaijan boosts electricity output by 3.9 pct

19 December 2022 14:26 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan boosts electricity output by 3.9 pct
Ayya Lmahamad
Ayya Lmahamad
Read more

Azerbaijan has increased electricity output by 3.9 percent or 978.2 million kWh, bringing the volume to 26.2 billion kWh in January-November 2022, Azernews reports per the Energy Ministry.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more