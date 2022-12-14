Azerbaijan participates in TRT World Forum [PHOTO]

14 December 2022 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has participated in the TRT World Forum organized in Istanbul, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Head Yusif Abdullayev participated in panel discussions on "Between Recession and Stagflation: The World Economy at a Crossroads", organized within the framework of the forum.

He pointed out the development of the Azerbaijani economy amid the global food, financial, and energy crises.

Moreover, AZPROMO's head spoke about the favorable investment environment created in Azerbaijan, noting a positive trend in foreign direct investment dynamics.

TRT World Forum is a premier gathering that brings together global leaders in Istanbul, Turkey. The event is an opportunity for academics, journalists, politicians, and members of civil society to grapple with the challenges of the time and contribute to advancing peace, security, and prosperity throughout the world.

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) was established in 2003 by the Ministry of Economy to attract foreign investment in the non-oil sector and encourage exports of non-oil products.

AZPROMO organizes various international events to achieve numerous goals set by the head of the state to develop the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan, promote products in foreign markets, raise awareness of Azerbaijani products among foreign consumers, facilitate networking with local companies, support foreign companies that are keen to gather comprehensive information about the investment climate in Azerbaijan, and provide services to interested investors based on a 'single window' approach.

