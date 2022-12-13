Azerbaijani entrepreneurs interested in powder paint from Russia's Dagestan

13 December 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Representatives of Azerbaijani distribution companies visited a number of enterprises in Russia's Dagestan, Azernews reports.

During the visit, they studied the production facilities and products of the Lakokraska enterprise in Makhachkala and showed a particular interest in powder paint.

Moreover, the representatives also visited the Dimitrov Kabel company, which produces cable products of various types and purposes.

Azerbaijan's investments in the Russian economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of the investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion with $5 billion in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.

