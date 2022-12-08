Azernews.Az

Thursday December 8 2022

Azerbaijan allocates $41.1m in concessional loans to agricultural sector

8 December 2022 12:41 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan allocates $41.1m in concessional loans to agricultural sector

Approximately AZN70 million ($41.1m) have been allocated in concessional loans to 73 projects on the processing of agricultural products, since 2018, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Azernews reports.

