Azerbaijan allocates $41.1m in concessional loans to agricultural sector
Approximately AZN70 million ($41.1m) have been allocated in concessional loans to 73 projects on the processing of agricultural products, since 2018, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Azernews reports.
