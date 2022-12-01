Over 60 pct of exported products account for industrial & chemical sectors
Over 60 percent of exported products account for the goods of the industrial and chemical sectors, Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Deputy Head Zohrab Gadirov said during a Trade and Export forum held in Baku on November 30, Azernews reports.
