Over 60 pct of exported products account for industrial & chemical sectors

1 December 2022 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Over 60 percent of exported products account for the goods of the industrial and chemical sectors, Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Deputy Head Zohrab Gadirov said during a Trade and Export forum held in Baku on November 30, Azernews reports.