Cargo transportation on TITR up by 45 pct in 10M2022
Cargo transportation with containers on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) has increased by 45 percent during the first 10 months of 2022, ADY Container LLC Director Natig Jafarov said, Azernews reports.
