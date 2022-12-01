Azernews.Az

Thursday December 1 2022

Cargo transportation on TITR up by 45 pct in 10M2022

1 December 2022 12:20 (UTC+04:00)
Cargo transportation with containers on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) has increased by 45 percent during the first 10 months of 2022, ADY Container LLC Director Natig Jafarov said, Azernews reports.

