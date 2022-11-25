Azernews.Az

Friday November 25 2022

Central Bank presents securities issuance system [PHOTO]

25 November 2022 10:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank has presented a Securities Issuance System, which is expected to be launched in the near future as one of the electronic services on the capital market, Azernews reports.

