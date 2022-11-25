Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkiye, Georgia to hold talks on int'l transport routes
The authorities of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Georgia will hold talks on international transport routes in Aktau, Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%