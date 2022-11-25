Azernews.Az

Friday November 25 2022

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkiye, Georgia to hold talks on int'l transport routes

25 November 2022 13:53 (UTC+04:00)
The authorities of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Georgia will hold talks on international transport routes in Aktau, Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said, Azernews reports.

