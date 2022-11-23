Azerbaijan allocates over $9m for opening new embassies

23 November 2022 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

A total of AZN15.9m ($9.35 million) is proposed to be allocated from the 'state budget 2023' for the establishment of Azerbaijani embassies in Israel, Albania, and Kenya, and a representative office in Palestine, as well as for other expenses, Azerbaijani Deputy Finance Minister Azar Bayramov said.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship during the second reading of the bill "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023".

According to Bayramov, it is suggested to amend the state budget for 2023 in line with budget rules.

As reported earlier, the parliamentary session on November 18 discussed bills "On the establishment of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the State of Israel (in Tel Aviv city)" and "On the establishment of the representative office of Azerbaijan in Palestine (Ramallah)".

